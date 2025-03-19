Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar honoured

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Denmark Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen presented the 'Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog' to city-based The Sanmar Group, Chairman and Honorary Consul General of Denmark, Vijay Sankar in recognition of his distinguished Consular services.

The Ambassador bestowed the honour of 'Knight's Cross of the Order of Dannebrog' by His Majesty the King of Denmark, Frederik to Vijay Sankar at an event held in the city.

Kristensen, while presenting the award to Sankar, referred to his contribution to the Indo-Danish relations during his tenure and also recalled the contribution of his father N Sankar and grandfather K S Narayanan who had also held the post with distinction, a press release said on Wednesday.

The Ambassador also referred to the five-decade long association of three generations of the family with Danish Consular Services, the release said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH