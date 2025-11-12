Sanofi Consumer Healthcare profit rises to Rs 63 cr in Jul-Sep

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 63 crore for the September quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 45 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue stood at Rs 234 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 160 crore in the year-ago period, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India said in a regulatory filing.

The company follows a January-December financial year.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our diversified portfolio driving sustained growth momentum this quarter. The domestic business demonstrates good performance, with exports providing additional impetus to revenue growth," Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India MD Himanshu Bakshi said.

Sanofi Consumer Healthacre shares on Wednesday ended 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 4,657.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB