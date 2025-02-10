Sanofi Healthcare gets marketing authorisation for cGVHD drug

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Sanofi Healthcare India on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation for a drug used for the treatment of Chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

The company has received approval for Rezurock (Belumosudil tablets), which represents a new treatment paradigm for cGVHD patients globally (12 years and above) after failure of two previous lines of treatment, including those with difficult-to-treat manifestations like fibrosis.

Rezurock was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and by the CDSCO in India in 2024.

"This milestone reflects our dedication to addressing unmet medical needs in the transplant ecosystem and delivering breakthrough therapies for patients with this severe condition," Sanofi India MD Rodolfo Hrosz said in a statement.

cGVHD is a complication that can occur following allogeneic stem cell transplantation, resulting in significant morbidity and mortality. PTI MSS DRR