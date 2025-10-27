Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Sanofi India on Monday said it has appointed Deepak Arora as the company's new Managing Director.

In this role, he will define and drive the strategic vision for India in alignment with Sanofi's global strategy, the company said in a statement.

Arora will also spearhead strategic priorities to accelerate innovation and agility throughout the organisation, while fostering operational excellence across all functions, it added.

He brings over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He has held leadership positions in Commercial, Sales & Marketing, and General Management roles, acquiring businesses and generating sustainable growth within several multinational companies.

"His extensive pharmaceutical experience across diverse geographies aligns perfectly with our endeavour to serve patients throughout India," Aditya Narayan, Chairman of the Board, Sanofi India, said.