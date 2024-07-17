Sanofi to invest Euro 400 Mn in its Hyderabad GCC by 2030

Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Sanofi Healthcare India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) here with plans to invest Euro 400 million over the next six years, out of which Euro 100 million will be pumped in by next year.

Madeleine Roach, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Sanofi said in a press conference that over the next two years, this GCC will expand to host up to approximately 2,600 employees, making it the largest of Sanofi’s four global hubs.

“We make quite a significant commitment. This is obviously a long term strategy. To set our deep footprint here, we are going to make a commitment of €400 million until 2030 (about Rs 3600 crore),” she said, adding that the centre currently has 1,000 employees.

The official further said that the investments will primarily go into acquisition of talent and building new capabilities in order to run an operation of this scale, besides the state of the art facilities in Hyderabad.

Established in 2019, the Hyderabad hub has grown exponentially from being a medical hub to now providing several best-in-class services for Sanofi’s global functions and affiliates across the world, she said.

Emmanuel Frenehard, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Sanofi said the ambition is to be the first biopharma company powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale.

“From discovery to treatment, we are using AI ethically and safely to get to market faster with our drugs as there's plenty of unmet needs. We intend to onboard talent at the Hyderabad hub to embrace the power of AI across our value chain to harness the pace of scientific discovery, improve our productivity and place better decision intelligence in the hands of our people,” he said.

A senior official of the Pharma giant said 50 per cent of the Hyderabad centre's staff hold PhDs and Masters in Pharmaceutical Sciences, about 10 per cent are freshers from colleges such as National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research (NIPER), and 20 per cent are tech people from IITs and other institutes.

Telangana Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the facility at HiTECH City here alongside Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France in Bangalore, a press release from Sanofi said.