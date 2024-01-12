SAP elevates India subcontinent MD Kulmeet Bawa as global chief revenue officer for biz tech platform

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Enterprise resources planning software company SAP has elevated its India subcontinent president and managing director Kulmeet Bawa to a global role as the Chief Revenue Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform.

In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP's artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration, the company said in a statement.

"Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimizing their data, and innovating with business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world," SAP Chief Business Officer Claudio Muruzabal said in the statement.

Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

"I am incredibly excited to apply everything I've learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world," Bawa said.

Bawa joined SAP India in 2020. Under his leadership, SAP India became one of the company's fastest-growing global markets, with a focus on some of the subcontinent's most transformative organizations, including the 50 Indian unicorns which run on SAP today.

Prior to SAP, Kulmeet has also served in various leadership roles in major technology companies such as Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, and Sun Microsystems. PTI PRS HVA