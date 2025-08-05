SAP, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya ink MoU for skilling professionals in logistics, transport sector

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Europe's largest software maker SAP and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) on Tuesday signed a pact to digitally skill professionals in India's logistics and transport sector, and create a pool of future-ready workforce.

The MoU is structured around three key pillars, including employment enablement for GSV-trained graduates and postgraduates through industry-relevant skills, an official release said.

In addition, it focuses on curriculum enhancement and capacity building for students and government professionals to ensure alignment with real-world needs.

It also emphasises industry linkages for research, development, and employment to boost national logistics capabilities.

"This pioneering collaboration represents a model government-industry partnership, enabling knowledge transfer, joint innovation, and hands-on learning. By embedding digital logistics tools and SAP solutions into GSV's curriculum, the partnership aims to create a future-ready workforce that meets the rising demands of India's rapidly evolving logistics ecosystem," the release said.

SAP Labs India on Tuesday inaugurated its second campus in Bengaluru, continuing its investments into India and affirming the country's position as a global technology and innovation hub.

Delivering a virtual keynote address at the event, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that geopolitics, geoeconomics, and geotechnology are all undergoing rapid change.

"From being the 11th largest economy in the world 11 years ago, India is now on track to become the third largest economy soon. Electronics exports have grown eight times in the last 11 years," he said, outlining the country's rapid ascent in digital world order.

India will soon start the production of the first Made in India chip, he added. PTI MBI TRB