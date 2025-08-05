SAP Labs commits Euro 194 mn investment for 2nd Bengaluru campus

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) SAP Labs India on Tuesday underlined its commitment to the country with a new 41-acre campus in Devanahalli, its second one in Bengaluru and among its largest globally, with a total investment of 194 million euros spread across various phases.

The campus was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah.

"We have close to 3,200 of our employees already moved into the campus and we plan to have 4,500 in the first phase, which is in the next couple of months," Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India, told reporters.

The next phase of the campus has already received the approvals and is targeted for completion by the third quarter of 2028.

The total planned capacity is about 15,000 professionals and overall investments will be 194 million euros across various phases.

"We will continue hiring as well...in terms of skills that we look for...the young talent coming from universities, it is those who can understand a deep domain but also have strong technology expertise for building innovations we take to the world. For us, our strategy at SAP is AI first," she said.

Earlier, while speaking at the inauguration, Gangadharan noted that India's GDP surpassing the USD 4 trillion mark is a testament to the country's economic resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and digital leadership.

"And technology is not just a contributor to this growth. It is clearly the growth engine now, from digital public goods to AI innovations, from startup unicorns to scalable software solutions, India is clearly shaping the digital blueprint of the world," she said.

With close to 3,000 global capability centers and nearly 1.9 million professionals, India has become a trusted hub for innovation, she asserted.

"And we at SAP are absolutely proud to be part of this strategic journey here in India," she added. PTI MBI SHW