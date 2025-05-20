SAP unveils series of AI innovations aimed at driving business productivity up to 30pc

Orlando (Florida), May 20 (PTI) German IT firm SAP on Tuesday announced a slew of business Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovations and partnerships in a bid to revolutionise the way work gets done and significantly improve productivity.

From a virtually omnipresent Joule assistant to an expanded network of Joule Agents that work across systems and lines of business, SAP heralds a new era that democratizes access to Business AI and can drive productivity gains of up to 30 per cent, the company's SAP CEO Christian Klein said.

"SAP combines the world's most powerful suite of business applications with uniquely rich data and the latest AI innovations to create a flywheel of customer value," he said at the annual SAP Sapphire conference here.

"With the expansion of Joule, our partnerships with leading AI pioneers, and advancements in SAP Business Data Cloud, we're delivering on the promise of Business AI as we drive digital transformations that help customers thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world," he said.

AI that boosts productivity SAP's generative AI assistant Joule can be everywhere you work, delivering personalized answers on everything you need to be more productive, he said.

Besides, SAP announced collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-powered answer engine company, which enhances Joule's ability to draw on structured and unstructured data to solve complex business problems.

Powered by Perplexity and the SAP Knowledge Graph, Joule now instantly answers questions with structured, visual answers - such as charts and graphs - grounded in real-time business data within SAP workflows.

For example, he said, a user could ask the tool how recent external events might impact their business and get a forecast based on both current events and the company's own business data.

SAP also unveiled an expanded library of Joule Agents that reimagine business processes and workflows from the ground up.

Fueled by the world's most powerful real-time business data and orchestrated by Joule, these AI agents work across systems and lines of business to anticipate, adapt and act autonomously so organizations can stay agile in a rapidly changing world, he claimed.

Partnering with industry leaders, SAP offers an ecosystem of interoperable agents that can execute end-to-end processes, he said.

The new agents span customer experience, supply chain management, spend management, finance, and human capital management.

SAP also introduced an operating system for AI development that transforms how enterprises build, deploy and scale AI solutions, he said.

India operation of SAP played a critical role in development of Joule AI agent, SAP, Chief AI Officer, Philipp Herzig said. About 400 persons worked tirelessly on the development of the AI platform at SAP Labs in Bengaluru, he added.

Observing that data drives smarter decisions, Klein said SAP also introduced new intelligent applications in SAP Business Data Cloud, each built for a specific line of business. PTI DP MR