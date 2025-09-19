SAP unveils sovereign cloud in India to drive secure, compliant innovation

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) SAP, the enterprise application software and business AI company, on Friday announced the launch of SAP sovereign cloud in India, affirming its commitment to the country's digital sovereignty goals.

Designed in full compliance with India's National Information Security Policy and Guidelines (NISPG), the new offering enables enterprise users to modernise with cloud and AI while retaining full control over their most sensitive data and systems, the German software maker said.

"Amid shifting global dynamics and the unprecedented growth of AI-driven innovation, SAP Sovereign Cloud in India strengthens cloud innovation with four key dimensions of control, data, operational, technical, and legal sovereignty," the company said.

These capabilities empower Indian customers in the regulated industries to build a secure, compliant, and future-ready digital ecosystem with the core foundation of innovation, it added.

SAP Sovereign Cloud is designed as a full-stack framework, spanning infrastructure, platform, applications, and AI.

"By combining SAP's sovereign controls with an open-source foundation, it delivers flexibility and innovation while meeting the highest sovereignty standards," SAP said.

Customers can now choose from a range of deployment models, including SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site in a customer data centre, and a hyperscaler-based option in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring full alignment with their sovereignty and operational needs.

"By ensuring data remains secure, compliant, and within sovereign boundaries, we are enabling India's regulated industries to innovate fearlessly," Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director at SAP Indian Subcontinent, said.