SAP will 'over proportionally' invest, hire in India: CEO Christian Klein

Bengaluru, Nov 6 (PTI) SAP will "over proportionally" invest and hire in India in coming years, its CEO Christian Klein said on Wednesday amid the German software maker's supervisory and executive board visit to Bengaluru.

India is among the top 10 markets for SAP globally, and the company expects the market here to grow "heavily and faster" than some of its top markets.

India market is set to climb further up the chart, Klein told reporters.

Given the "rapid growth" in India, a large share of SAP investments in R&D and operations will be ploughed here, the top honcho of Europe's heavyweight software maker said but did not quantify the investments.

"It is not that we are not investing in Germany it is just a matter of fact that we will of course 'over proportionally' invest here in India and no one is surprised by that," he said.

SAP has a business footprint across 130 countries, and India is demonstrating the fastest growth rate in the top ten markets for the company.

"India is in the top 10, growing heavily and growing faster than some of our top markets and it will further climb up the rank. It is very strategic," he said.

India houses the largest Lab for SAP, Klein said and pointed out "we will 'over proportionally' hire here versus all our other Labs." PTI MBI SHW