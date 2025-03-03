Sapher partners with Punjab government for solar farm investments

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Renewable energy company Sapher on Monday announced it has partnered with the Punjab government to make strategic investments in the state.

The investments would be made for development of solar farms in high-potential locations such as Fazilka and Ferozepur, the company said in a statement.

The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Punjab government through Punjab Genco, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), Sapher said.

The company also looks to address challenges associated with canal-based hydropower, particularly balancing water conservation with sustainable energy generation.

Sapher is a global leader in renewable energy solutions.