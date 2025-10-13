Sapient Finserv merges with Equirus Group

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) Equirus Group on Monday announced an all-stock merger of Sapient Finserv Group with itself to create a top-10 non-bank wealth manager with a combined assets under management of Rs 35,000 crore.

Amit Bivalkar, founder and Pallav Bagaria, director and co-founder of Sapient, which manages Rs 13,500 crore of assets, will join the Equirus Wealth leadership team as part of the deal, as per a statement.

**** * Without raises USD 1.9 mn in funding from a clutch of investors Deeptch material science entity Without on Monday announced a USD 1.9 million fund raise from a clutch of investors, including actor Dia Mirza, Spectrum Impact fund, and others.

The Pune-based company also launched a facility to demonstrate recycling, according to a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL