Sapphire Foods Q3 profit rises 29.5 pc to Rs 12.73 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Sapphire Foods India, a franchisee operator for YUM Brands for its KFC and Pizza Hut brands, has reported an increase of 29.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12.73 crore in the December quarter.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.83 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Sapphire Foods India, which operates in India and Sri Lanka.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 13.66 per cent to Rs 756.53 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 665.56 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses increased 14 per cent to Rs 750.22 crore in the December quarter.

The total consolidated income, which includes other income, climbed 14.2 per cent to Rs 767.04 crore during the period under review.

In Q3 FY25, Sapphire Foods added 54 restaurants which opened 35 KFC and 16 Pizza Hut in the Indian market.

Sapphire Foods' total restaurant count was 963 as of December 2024.

It had closed down all four restaurants in Maldives between November 2024 and January 2025.