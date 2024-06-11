Sarbananda Sonowal assumes charge as Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal has assumed charge as the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Sonowal, who held this portfolio in a previous tenure, has been elected from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam. He assumed the charge of the ministry on Monday, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) said.

"MoPSW to continue its work toward empowering the maritime sector towards holistic development as envisioned in Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047," said Sarbananda Sonowal after taking the charge.

In the last 10 years, India's maritime sector has emerged as one of the most improved areas, with ports reaching historic heights of efficiency and capacity, he noted.

"In the new government, we will take forward PM Modi's Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and position India as the leading global maritime power," Sonowal said in a tweet. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL