Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate 3rd edition of Maritime India Conference & Expo on Jan 22

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) The third edition of the three-day Maritime India Conference & Expo, being hosted by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, will commence here from January 22 and will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

The project, supported by the Indian Ports Association, will address key strategic themes, including transformation of ports through smart technologies and sustainable practices.

The event is expected to bring together over 7,500 visitors from across the maritime sector.

The flagship event will showcase maritime technologies through live demonstrations and exhibits, complemented by expert panels featuring global industry leaders, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) said in a release.

The transformation of ports through smart technologies and sustainable practices, complemented by initiatives to accelerate the maritime sector's decarbonisation will be the key theme.

During the conference, the industry experts will examine shifts in maritime logistics, while engaging in focused discussions on India's growing cruise industry and innovations in shipbuilding and repair capabilities, FICCI said.

"This flagship maritime initiative aligns with Maritime India Vision 2030, supporting over 300 initiatives for transforming India's maritime landscape," said Dhruv Kotak, chairman of the FICCI's Committee on Transport Infrastructure.

The conference will also be attended by major ports such as Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), New Mangalore Port Authority and Deendayal Port Authority beides other central and state government officials.

In addition, the event will also feature key executives from major European ports and shipping companies, FICCI said.

"India's maritime sector holds the key to realise the objectives of 14 FTAs signed, including the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with European FTA and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with UAE, as of 2024.

"The country is poised to enhance its trade with emerging and mature economies as it works towards achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030," said Rizwan Soomar, Chair of FICCI National Committee on Logistics and MD and CEO of Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent at DP World. PTI IAS DRR