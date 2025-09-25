SARC Global, NODWIN Gaming join hands to promote esports in India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Advisory and consulting firm SARC Global and gaming and esports company NODWIN Gaming have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the growth of esports in India, a statement said on Thursday.

The collaboration will focus on tournament promotion, monetising NODWIN Gaming’s intellectual properties through sponsorships and subsidies, and advocating esports-friendly policies with government stakeholders, the statement said.

SARC Global will leverage its expertise in policy advocacy, investment facilitation, and cross-border partnerships to secure government support for digital gaming, especially as states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajasthan move forward with new pro-gaming policies.

“The collaboration will create new commercial opportunities for esports and help in building a sustainable ecosystem, aligned with the goal of PM Narendra Modi towards Viksit Bharat,” said Sunil Kumar Gupta, Chairman SARC Global.

NODWIN Gaming CEO Gautam Singh said, “This partnership is an important step towards unlocking the true potential of esports in India. What we’re trying to do here is bridge the world of competitive gaming with the business and policy frameworks that will allow it to thrive in the long run.” According to the 2025 FICCI-EY report, the number of brands investing in esports will grow from 68 in 2024 to 75 in 2025, driven by bigger tournaments, new titles, and deeper youth engagement, as per the statement. PTI RR MR