SARC launches operations in US under global expansion plans

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Professional services firm SARC has made a foray into the US by launching operations in California as part of its global expansion plans, its chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

The Indian professional services firm aims to expand globally, with plans to further penetrate other financial and innovation hubs, including Japan, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, and South Korea, over the next five to seven years, Gupta said.

On SARC’s foray into the US, Gupta said the US consulting and advisory market accounts for nearly a quarter of the global industry and is projected to grow by 10–12 per cent annually.

Silicon Valley, being the global hub of innovation, technology, and capital flows, offers the perfect environment for SARC to connect Indian expertise with international opportunities, he added.

The firm is focusing on mid-market enterprises, high-growth startups, family-owned businesses expanding internationally, and cross-border investors—segments that are often underserved by larger players in the US market, Gupta said.

“International operations are projected to contribute 20–25% of SARC’s consolidated revenues within the next three to five years,” Gupta said.

SARC has achieved 18–20 per cent annual growth over the past decade in India, serving more than 2,000 clients across industries, Ashutosh Verma, Head Tech and AI, SARC, said. SARC offers consultancy services across AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, quantum-resistant cybersecurity, digital-twin ecosystems, and predictive supply chains verticals. PTI RR MR