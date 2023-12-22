Sarda Energy & Minerals gets Chhattisgarh govt nod to increase operating capacity

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML) on Friday said it has got the approval of the Chhattisgarh government to increase the operating capacity of its iron ore pellet plant.

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur, has granted the consent to operate the enhanced capacity of its existing iron ore pellet plant from existing 8,00,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to 9,00,000 TPA, the company said in a statement.

The consent has been granted under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, it said.

SEML is an integrated steel producing company in India and one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of ferro alloys. PTI ABI SHW