Sarda Energy reports Rs 190 cr profit after tax for Dec qtr, income at Rs 1,360 cr

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML) on Monday said its profit after tax stood at Rs 190 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26 despite seasonal softness and planned shutdowns.

The company has interests in steel, ferro alloys, and power generation and other segments. It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period, an SEML statement said.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,360 crore in the third quarter of FY26 against Rs 1,319 crore in the year-ago period.

“SEML signed two new power purchase agreements (PPAs), a move aimed at improving medium-term earnings stability and visibility,” SEML Managing Director Pankaj Sarda said.

The energy segment continued to demonstrate stability, supported by consistent operations across assets, Sarda said, adding that the company continued to advance its captive solar project in Q3 FY26 as part of a clean-energy strategy to optimise costs.

For the first nine months of FY26, profit after tax (PAT) surged by 59 per cent YoY to Rs 954 crore, supported by strong operating performance across its integrated energy and metals businesses.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 4,669 crore for 9M FY26, up 32 per cent YoY while EBITDA rose 53 per cent to Rs 1,672 crore. PTI ABI ABI MR