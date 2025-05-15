Saregama India reports 11% rise in net profit to Rs 60 crore

Kolkata: Music label Saregama India on Thursday reported an 11.1 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 59.8 crore during the fourth quarter of 2024-25.

The company, a part of the Kolkata-based RPSG Group, had reported a net profit of Rs 53.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 240.8 crore, lower than Rs 263 crore in Q4 FY'24, it said.

However, the company posted a strong improvement in operational performance, with adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 42 per cent, from 33 per cent a year ago.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, Saregama India's profit after tax stood at Rs 204.2 crore.

Investments in content surged 62 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 316 crore in FY'25 -- the highest in the company’s history, it said.

The company said it remains on course to invest Rs 1,000 crore in content till the end of FY'27.