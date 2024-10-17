Sarla Aviation partners with Bengaluru Airport to launch electric flying taxis

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to be a key hub for cutting-edge urban air mobility solutions with Sarla Aviation joining hands with the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to launch electric flying taxis.

Last month, the two entities signed a statement of collaboration to explore sustainable air mobility, specifically electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

This initiative, developed in Karnataka, aims to revolutionise air travel by introducing seven-seater electric flying taxis, which promise faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation.

While operations may still be two to three years away, Sarla Aviation’s electric taxis promise a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective alternative to traditional helicopter services previously offered in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru-based company, co-founded by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar and Shivam Chauhan, is at the forefront of this transformation.

Sarla Aviation plans to focus on four of India’s most congested cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune -- bringing affordable electric aerial taxis to the public. The company’s proposed route from Bengaluru Airport to Electronics City would take just 19 minutes, compared to the 152 minutes required by road, with a fare of Rs 1,700.

"We aim to redefine urban air transport with operational efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and scalable infrastructure. Our electric flying taxis will set new benchmarks in reliability and performance, aligning with global standards for sustainable aviation," said Schmidt, Sarla Aviation co-founder and CEO.

The collaboration with Sarla Aviation at Bengaluru Airport introduces eVTOL aircraft, offering faster and sustainable air transport to address Bengaluru’s traffic issues.

This initiative marks a key step toward advancing urban mobility and a greener travel future.

Regulatory hurdles remain, but the collaboration signals a significant step forward in addressing urban congestion through sustainable aviation technology.

Sarla Aviation is rapidly emerging as a leader in the advanced air mobility sector, driving innovation with its eVTOL aircraft. The company is making strides in revolutionising urban transportation by offering cleaner, faster, and more efficient aerial solutions.

With a focus on affordable, sustainable air travel, Sarla Aviation addresses the congestion challenges in India’s major cities. Strategic partnerships, like the one with Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, position Sarla Aviation as a key player in shaping the future of urban mobility.

The three co-founders worked with western air traffic startups -- while Chauhan was at Joby, Gaonkar and Schmidst were with Lillum. PTI MBI MIN MIN