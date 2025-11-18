Sarla Aviation to build Rs 1,300-crore electric air taxi manufacturing facility in Andhra

Amaravati, Nov 18 (PTI) Sarla Aviation has signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish a Rs 1,300-crore electric air taxi manufacturing facility in Anantapur district.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) is facilitating the project by developing a 150-acre integrated campus at Thimmasamduram in Kalyanadurg mandal of Ananthapur district.

“Karnataka-based Sarla Aviation has entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a Rs 1,300-crore electric air taxi manufacturing facility in Anantapur district,” said an official release on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, Sarla Aviation will create an advanced electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) cluster, incorporating manufacturing, research, testing and certification infrastructure to support next-generation electric and hybrid aviation technologies. PTI MS STH ROH