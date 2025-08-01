Sarovar Hotels launches Royal Tulip Chitwan in Nepal

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Sarovar Hotels, the Indian arm of Louvre Hotels Group, on Friday announced the debut of its premium Tulip brand in Nepal with the opening of Royal Tulip Chitwan.

"Nepal is fast emerging as a preferred destination for both Indian and international travellers. We are thrilled to introduce the Royal Tulip brand in this beautiful country with a resort that offers a seamless blend of luxury, adventure, and local culture.

"With its prime location and thoughtful hospitality, 65-key Royal Tulip Chitwan is poised to offer guests an immersive and unforgettable experience," Sarovar Hotels Chairman and Louvre Hotels India Director Ajay K Bakaya said in a statement.

The newly launched resort is developed by KTM Hospitality, a subsidiary of KTM Group Holdings.

*** Marriott International opens 115-key Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur * Marriott International on Friday announced the opening of 115-key Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road in Rajasthan.

"With the launch of Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road, we are not only strengthening our footprint in a city that holds enduring appeal for both domestic and international travellers, we're also deepening our presence in high-potential secondary markets across the country," Marriott International Regional Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement. PTI SM SHW