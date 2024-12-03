Advertisment
Sarovar Hotels opens 70-room property in Amritsar

Sarovar Premiere Amritsar

Mumbai: Sarovar Hotels on Tuesday announced the opening of a 70-key property in partnership with Sarb Alliance Hospitality in Amritsar, which is its second hotel in the city and seventh in Punjab.

"By blending exceptional hospitality with a celebration of Punjab's rich cultural heritage, we aim to create experiences that resonate deeply with our guests and further strengthen Amritsar's standing as a premier destination for travellers worldwide," Sarovar Hotels Managing Director Ajay K Bakaya said in a statement.

Sarovar Hotels, a management company headed by a team of industry veterans, manages over 135 operational hotels in 85 destinations in India and overseas under Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico, Hometel, and Golden Tulip brands.

Amritsar Golden Temple
