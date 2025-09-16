Sarovar Hotels opens property in Rajasthan's Alwar

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Hospitality company Sarovar Hotels on Tuesday said it has opened 78-key property Sarovar Premiere in Alwar in association with Riviera Hotels.

"We are delighted to mark our entry into Alwar with this signature property. This launch strengthens our presence in Rajasthan, now home to 12 hotels where we offer thoughtfully designed spaces and sustainable hospitality experiences," Sarovar Hotels Chairman Ajay K Bakaya said in a statement.

With the opening of this property, the company now has 12 properties in Rajasthan. PTI SM SHW