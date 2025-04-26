Sarvam AI to build India's first GenAI platform in six months

New Delhi: Lightspeed venture capital-backed Sarvam AI will develop India's first AI platform in six months, the company's founder said on Saturday.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the selection of Sarvam AI to develop India's first GenAI platform.

"We are confident that Sarvam's models will be competitive with global models," Vaishnaw said.

The minister asked for a timeline for developing the platform from Sarvam founders who committed that it would be done in six months.

"Building an AI ecosystem for India has always been core to Sarvam's mission, where our research, technology, and models empower builders to create solutions for the country. As part of the Sovereign LLM proposal, we are developing three model variants," Sarvam, Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said.

The government will allocate 400 GPUs to Sarvam for six months for the development of India's own large language models with 70 billion parameters.