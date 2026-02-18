Sarvam Ai to launch its smart wearable in May, partner with HMD for feature phones

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Sovereign AI model developer Sarvam plans to launch its made-in-India smart eyewear by May this year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

While speaking at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sarvam Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar announced a partnership with multiple technology and mobile phone maker HMD to bring artificial intelligence technology to feature phones.

He said there is a need to build sovereignty across all layers of technology, including devices that serve as an experience layer for AI models.

"We are delighted to be working together and building the first smart glass (Sarvam Kaze) designed and in India and coming up with models built in India," Kumar said.

He said, unlike other smart glasses in the market, the smart glass from Sarvam will enable developers to create more applications on top of the device.

"We are planning to bring it to market by May," Kumar said.

Sarvam announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop and deploy generative AI solutions tailored for Indian languages and use cases.

The collaboration intends to bring together Sarvam's models and Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in hardware and software platforms to drive innovation across Smartphone, PC, Wear, XR, IoT, Automotive and Datacenter segments.

The company also announced a partnership with German firm Bosch to bring AI onto car panels. PTI PRS MR