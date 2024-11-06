Satcom is not here to compete with terrestrial network but to compliment them: MoS Pemmasani

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Satellite Communication will not compete with ground based mobile networks but it will complement them, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

While speaking at an Indian Space Association (ISpA) event, the minister said policies like the 'SatCom Reform 2022' have eased the path for both public and private sector participation, creating an environment where innovation thrives.

"Satcom is not here to compete with terrestrial networks; it is here to complement them," Pemmasani said.

With the advent of 5G and soon 6G, Satcom will bridge the ground and sky, enabling a fully connected world, he said.

Advertisment

"Integrating 5G and upcoming 6G technologies requires partnerships between the private sector and the government to build resilient networks," the minister said.

He said that the government's commitment, from the victorious Chandrayaan missions to the ambitious Gaganyaan program, has propelled India to the forefront of the global space race.

Speaking at the same event, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman AK Lahoti said India is making efforts in satellite communication to expand digital connectivity across the country, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

Advertisment

"By supporting cellular and Wi-Fi backhaul and developing capabilities for upcoming 5G and 6G networks, these technologies can transform how industries and enterprises connect," he said.

Lahoti said that under the Indian Space Policy, private sector participation is encouraged, creating a level playing field and fostering innovation in non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) for global communication.

"Under the Telecommunications Act’s new 'One nation, One authorization' framework, satellite telecom providers can now operate nationwide, offering services from GMPCS to emergency SOS messaging. Such initiatives are setting a foundation for India’s satellite communication sector to flourish, bridging connectivity gaps across the country," he said. PTI PRS NB