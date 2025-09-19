Satguru Travel Group appoints Rakesh Tiwari as global sales director

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Dubai-based travel operator Satguru Travel Group has appointed former Go First vice president for commercial operations Rakesh Tiwari as a global sales director at the company.

Prior to joining Satguru Travel Group, Tiwari was head of sales and marketing at regional carrier Star Air.

In his capacity as global sales director, Tiwari will manage global travel management company business across over 78 countries with Africa as the major focus area, as per a statement. PTI IAS MR