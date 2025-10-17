Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global order book reaches Rs 1,222 cr level

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) EPC company Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global on Tuesday announced securing two new work orders, taking its order book to Rs 1,221.98 crore.

In a statement, the company said it has bagged two new private projects totalling around Rs 60 crore.

The first order valued at Rs 35.61 crore (including GST) is for civil and PEB (pre-engineered building) works in Andhra Pradesh. It is to be executed by March 2026.

Another order of Rs 24.06 crore is for the execution of civil work at Tamil Nadu.

Chennai-based Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global executes EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects in the power and infrastructure space. PTI ABI HVA