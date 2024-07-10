Satin Creditcare borrows 15 million euros from Austrian lender

Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) Microlender Satin Creditcare on Wednesday said it has borrowed Euro 15 million from an Austrian lender.

The company has borrowed from OeEB 'The Development Bank of Austria', and the funds will be primarily deployed to empower rural women entrepreneurs, as per a statement.

***** Catamaran becomes Eton Solutions' first customer in India * Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy's family office Catamaran has become the first customer for Eton Solutions, which offers family wealth management services, in the country.

The North Carolina-based firm has been present in the country for the last five years, through their global technology centre in Bengaluru, employing 300 people, according to a statement.

***** Tata Starbucks opens first 'metro store' of the country in suburban Mumbai * Tata Starbucks on Wednesday said it has opened its first 'metro store' of the country in suburban Mumbai.

The store is located at the Western Express Highway Metro Station, as per an official statement.