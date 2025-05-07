Satin Creditcare Q4 profit down 67 pc to Rs 41 cr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 41 crore for the March quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income during the quarter declined to Rs 562 crore from Rs 594 crore a year earlier, it said.
However, total expenses rose to Rs 541 crore as against Rs 427 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its assets under management rose to Rs 12,784 crore at the end of March as against Rs 11,850 crore last year. PTI DP TRB