SATRAC opens mega manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur

Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Trailer and truck body manufacturer SATRAC Engineering Pvt Ltd has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, marking a significant milestone in its growth in the commercial vehicle body-building segment, an official said.

The new factory has been set up to meet the rapidly growing demand for high-quality trailers, tippers and special purpose vehicles across the logistics, infrastructure, industrial and government sectors.

The expansion of the Chennai plant aligns with SATRAC’s long-term vision to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, improve turnaround times and cater to the evolving needs of India’s infrastructure and transportation ecosystem.

A key highlight of the facility is its advanced robotic welding systems, which enhance structural integrity, consistency and productivity, the company said in a statement.

The manufacturing unit is spread over 15 acres, with 3.5 acres of covered production space, and has a production capacity of over 800 units per month at Sriperumbudur.

Equipped with advanced infrastructure, modern automation systems and world-class manufacturing processes, the facility is described as the largest and most technologically advanced plant of its kind in South Asia.

With the new Chennai plant, SATRAC now operates two manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru, with a combined production capacity of more than 1,500 units per month.

The company said the Chennai facility would strengthen its ability to serve India’s growing infrastructure and logistics sectors, while also reinforcing the export ambitions of its Japanese parent company.

The expansion supports the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative by delivering globally benchmarked manufacturing standards from India.

Commenting on the inauguration, Managing Director MC Bantwal said, “With this facility, we have significantly raised the bar for trailer and truck body manufacturing in India.” “From robotic welding and advanced fabrication to integrated design and quality management systems, this plant reflects our commitment to building world-class products with uncompromising safety, durability and engineering precision,” he added.

Bantwal said the company plans to establish three more manufacturing facilities, with a new unit to be set up every 30 months.

The third unit is scheduled to be inaugurated in Jamshedpur, followed by facilities in Pune and Gujarat.

The phased expansion will strengthen SATRAC’s presence across key industrial corridors, enabling faster delivery, stronger regional engagement and deeper market penetration, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK