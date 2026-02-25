SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for operations: Co official

Singapore, Feb 25 (PTI) Airport services company SATS's multi-modal cargo logistics facility at Noida International Airport is ready for operations as the mega aviation hub is set to be inaugurated next month, a company official said.

The Singapore-based company has already invested close to Rs 1,000 crore in building the new cargo facility.

"The next phase, expected to be an additional Rs 600 crore in investment, is to develop the adjacent integrated logistics park providing seamless end-to-end airfreight services to the air cargo industry players,” Bob Chi, CEO of SATS Ltd’s Gateway Services for Asia Pacific region, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow here hosted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

SATS’ investment is aimed at making Uttar Pradesh's new airport a global aviation hub. The investment is through its 50:50 joint venture of Air India and SATS Limited (AI-SATS). SATS has been working in India since 2008.

Beyond the financial investments, SATS is looking forward to play an active role in developing the airfreight logistics ecosystem to link Uttar Pradesh’s primary industries with the world through the company's network of 225 locations in 27 countries.

Chi also highlighted the growth prospects of Uttar Pradesh which are driven by growing agricultural, industrial and services sectors.

“We hope to transfer the best practises and the best technologies into our investments in more areas where projects are in the pipeline,” he said.

The chief minister had earlier visited SATS’ airfreight hub facilities at Changi International Airport, experiencing first-hand the operations of the facilities that handled 1.65 million tonne of air cargo, in particular the cold-chain handling of perishables and pharmaceutical air cargo.

Adityanath led an investment delegation to Singapore on Monday and Tuesday. PTI GS ANU