Sattva Group partners with Innovalus to set up platform for establishing GCCs in India

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Realty firm Sattva Group has tied up with Innovalus to set up a platform to help foreign firms establish global capability centres (GCCs) in India.

Bengaluru-based Sattva Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has recently listed a real estate investment trust named Knowledge Realty Trust, which holds rent-yielding office complexes.

Founded in 2011, Chennai-based Innovalus Group is a consulting and operations partner that specialises in GCC strategy, set up, and lifecycle management.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sattva Group, in partnership with Innovalus, launched 'GCCBase', a strategic platform designed to help multinational companies set up and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India.

The platform seeks to deliver a unified, end-to-end ecosystem for global enterprises.

India today hosts more than 1,600 Global Capability Centres, employing over two million professionals and generating upwards of USD 46 billion in annual economic value, the statement said.

Sattva, however, said that setting up a GCC remains unnecessarily complex, navigating multiple stakeholders across real estate, compliance, talent acquisition, and operational governance.

The GCCBase platform would bridge this gap by institutionalising the setup process.

"India has moved from being the world's back office to becoming its innovation engine. The question now isn't whether to build in India- it's how to do it right. Companies are tired of the complexity, the opacity, the endless coordination across dozens of vendors. GCCBase changes that equation," said Shivam Agarwal, Vice President - Strategic Growth at Sattva Group.

He said the company has built an end-to-end platform.

Sattva Group has a diversified portfolio of 78 million sq ft of premium developments, with an additional 71-plus million sq ft under construction across major cities.