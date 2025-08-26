Sattva Group ties up with startup Aurm to provide vault infrastructure in luxury flats

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Realty firm Sattva Group has tied up with startup Aurm to provide vault infrastructure in its luxury housing projects.

In a statement, Sattva Group said it has partnered with Aurm to "systematically integrate bank-grade, 24x7 accessible vault infrastructure directly into residential projects." These vault security will be compliant with BIS and international safety standards. Homeowners will get personal lockers within their residential premises, along with comprehensive insurance coverage up to Rs 1 crore per locker, the company said.

Since its launch in 2023, Aurm has supplied over 5,000 lockers across 20 communities in Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam.

Bengaluru-based Sattva Group has so far completed 78 million sq ft of space while more than 71 million sq ft are under various stages of planning and development.

Sattva Group and Blackstone have recently launched a Rs 4,800 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) for their joint Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) named Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT). After a successful IPO, the KRT is listed on the bourses.