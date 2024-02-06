Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Attaining saturation of central government-sponsored welfare schemes in states by ensuring that all eligible individuals receive their benefits is “real secularism and social justice”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

When there is saturation of welfare schemes, differences between people disappear, Modi said while addressing the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa' public meeting in Margao town of South Goa.

The Prime Minister congratulated the BJP government in Goa for attaining 100 per cent saturation in central government's flagship schemes.

"Amongst the main schemes of the central government, in several schemes, Goa has attained 100 per cent saturation," he said.

“When there is saturation of schemes, differences between people end. Every beneficiary gets the entire benefit.... people don’t have to pay bribe to get their rights,” Modi said.

“Saturation (of welfare scheme where all beneficiaries get the facilities) is real secularism and social justice. Saturation is Modi’s guarantee to Goa and the country,” he asserted.

The PM said to attain this goal, the central government conducted 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

“Those who were away from the government schemes also benefited from Modi’s guarantee after this Yatra,” he said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister inaugurated the campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Cuncolim, National Institute of Water Sports at Dona Paula and Waste Management Facility at Curchorem.

He also laid foundation stones for a ropeway project between Panaji and Reis Magos fort and a 100 MLD water treatment plant at Xelpem in South Goa.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the event.

Speaking further, Modi said his government has so far allotted pucca (concrete) homes to four crore households and more will get permanent roof over their heads.

"Our guarantee is that we will give permanent homes to two crore more families. If you have any family who lives in a shanty, tell them Modiji has given guarantee that even your house will be permanent (pucca)," he said, adding an announcement about this was made in the February 1 Union Budget.

The PM pointed out that the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme has been extended to cover ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) and Anganwadi (child care centre) workers.

Modi said the fishing sector is also under his government's focus.

He said financial assistance being given to fishermen by the government will be increased which will help them to get more resources and facilities.

"This will boost seafood exports. Lakhs of new employment opportunities can be created in the fisheries sector itself," the Prime Minister said.

Insurance cover (for accidental death or permanent disability) has been increased for fishermen from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh while subsidy has been provided to modernise their canoes, he said.

Modi maintained the BJP's "double engine government" (same party in power at the Centre and also in a state) is making record investment in infrastructure.

"You can see how rapidly road, rail and airport networks are expanding now. A sum of Rs 11 lakh crore has been earmarked in the (recent) budget....10 years ago less than Rs 2 lakh crore was spent on infrastructure," he said.

The PM stated that infrastructure creation generates employments for a large number of people. Creation of infrastructure like new roads, bridges, railway routes, airports, educational institutes will give a new pace to development of the country.

He said tourism, a key source of revenue and jobs for local residents, is getting renewed attention from the government.

"There was no vision for tourism (before 2014). Due to lack of good airports and adequate number of roads and trains, good tourism spots were left in isolation," he stated.

Referring to Goa, Modi said the coastal state gives the feel of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Great India) as it is a favourite destination for lakhs of foreign and domestic tourists.

In his speech, Modi remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had her roots in Goa, on her death anniversary (February 6).

The PM pointed out that this year there would be exposition of sacred relics of St Francis Xavier in Goa and added this decennial event "gives us the message of peace".

Modi said people from all communities live together in Goa in peace and harmony which is an example of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

On the occasion, the PM dedicated projects worth Rs 13,000 crore which are mainly in education and tourism sectors. He also handed more than 1,900 appointment letters of government jobs to newly inducted recruits.

Modi said the BJP's mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all).

"Some groups played politics of hatred but Goa has replied to such groups by electing a BJP government in the state time and again," he said.

The PM said Goa's BJP government has developed a model of good governance.

"The way Goa is marching ahead is significant. Goans are now counted as one of the most happy people," he said.

The PM said the central government is encouraging eco-tourism in the coastal state.

"That will benefit local people. When tourists go to villages, more opportunities of employment would be created," he said.

Modi said the Centre is also promoting Goa as a conference and convention tourism destination.

"I attended India Energy Week (being held in Goa). The state also hosted G20 meetings, world table tennis championship, FIFA football tournament (U-17 World Cup), National Games and other events. Due to this, Goa has got international recognition," the PM maintained.

He said the central government is promoting Goa as an education hub.

"Educational institutes here have become dream institutes for students. These institutes will prepare youths for new challenges," the PM said.

Modi said everyone should join hands for fast paced development of Goa. "I have full faith that every family in the state will have better living with Modi's guarantee," he added. PTI RPS VT RSY