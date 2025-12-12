Satya Group, Maple to invest Rs 1,600 cr to build Gurugram housing project

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Realty firm Satya Group and Maple Group will develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram at a cost of around Rs 1,600 crore.

In a statement on Friday, Satya Group said it has launched a new project, 'Levante Residences', spread over 5 acres, in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, at Gurugram, in partnership with Maple Group.

"The project will be delivered in a single phase with 488 units across the three towers with an envisaged investment of approximately Rs 1,600 crore towards land and construction costs. The anticipated sales realisation is pegged at Rs 2,000 crore," it added.

Satya Group has developed 12 million sq ft area so far in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Goa, Indore, Bhatinda and Patiala.

Maple Group has delivered many residential, commercial, and hotel projects spanning more than 50 million square feet across the NCR. PTI MJH MJH SHW