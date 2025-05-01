Satyarthi says modern society losing its moral compass, calls to improve governance system

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi on Thursday emphasized the critical role of compassionate governance in public administration.

Delivering the keynote address at the Re-imagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RDGE) series organised by PDUNASS, the premier training academy of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Satyarthi said governance rooted in empathy, deep listening, and a sense of moral accountability is essential for building responsible and effective institutions.

According to a labour ministry statement, he expressed concern that modern society is losing its moral compass and called for a renewal of gratitude and human connection in governance system.

Re-imagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RDGE) initiative was born on 'Good Governance Day- 25th December' in 2023 and has blossomed into one of its kind platforms in the Country for insightful discussions that fuel out pursuit of enhanced trust and true excellence in public governance, the ministry said.

The session was attended virtually by EPFO officers and officials from across the country.This was the seventeenth consecutive edition of RGDE series.

In his concluding remarks, Central PF Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamoorthy urged all EPFO officials to implement at least one decision in their work that embodies the values of compassion ̶ an actionable takeaway from this deeply engaging session.

The RGDE series continues to promote thought leadership, value-based administration, and capacity building within EPFO.