Saudi Arabia-based Petromin to invest USD 100 million to launch 1,000 vehicle service centres in partnership with HPCL

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL India) in partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Petromin Corporation on Monday launched the first set of 16 express vehicle service centres in Bengaluru and Chennai.

These are the first of 1,000 'HP Petromin Express Centres' planned across the country over the next few years, a joint statement said.

Petromin Express India, a subsidiary of Petromin Corporation, had said last month that it will be partnering with HPCL to invest around USD 100 million to set up around 1,000 vehicle service centres at HPCL retail outlets in India.

The Express Centres will offer the walk-in customer basic maintenance services that will be completed in just 30 minutes, the statement said.

The business model conceived is expected to generate about 5,000 jobs over the next few years, it said.

"The Express Centres are set to totally disrupt the current status of the automotive after-market in India", said CEO, Petromin India & SE Asia, Sanjay Nigam. PTI RS ANE