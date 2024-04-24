Saudi Arab's airline Saudia launches AI-driven travel solution platform

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Saudi Arab's national airline Saudia on Wednesday announced the launch of an AI-driven platform for offering personalized travel solutions to customers.

The digital platform, Travel Companion, is intended to be a comprehensive, one-stop solution that allows users to book concierge services such as hotels, transportation, restaurants, activities, and attractions, eliminating the need to switch between multiple platforms, Saudia said.

"This platform, resulting from our ongoing collaboration with Accenture, signifies our forward-looking approach to providing guests with unparalleled convenience and flexibility," said Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.

The new platform is accessible via an e-SIM card enabled by Saudia, which allows users global access without relying on other internet providers, according to the airline. PTI IAS SGC HVA