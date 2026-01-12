Saudia adds Kozhikode to its flight network

Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Saudi Arabia's flag carrier Saudia on Monday announced expansion of its flight network in India with the addition of Kozhikode in Kerala, starting February 1.

Operations to Kozhikode will commence on February 1, with four weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Bookings are now available via the airline's website and mobile app, Saudia said in a statement.

Kozhikode would be the airline's seventh destination in the domestic market after Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, it added.

This addition aligns with Saudia's expansion strategy to reach new international destinations, connect the world to the Kingdom, optimise the utilisation of its modern fleet, and strengthen its global competitiveness, the airline said.

Saudia currently operates 58 weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia, connecting seven Indian cities.

The new route is expected to support demand from leisure travellers, business passengers and religious pilgrims, particularly during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, it said, adding that the addition of Kozhikode strengthens Saudia's global network, which includes more than 100 destinations across four continents, serving tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah seasons.

Saudia operates over 550 domestic and international flights daily to and from 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia. PTI IAS RAM BAL BAL BAL