New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A Saudia Airlines aircraft coming from Jeddah made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Monday evening due to suspected flat tyre, according to a source.

The source said the plane, operating the flight SV758 from Jeddah to Delhi, had more than 300 people onboard, and made a safe landing at the airport.

It was suspected that one of the aircraft's tyres was flat, the source added.

The airline could not be contacted for comments. PTI RAM IAS TRB