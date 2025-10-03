Saumitra Srivastava takes charge as Director (Marketing), IOC

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Saumitra P Srivastava has taken over as Director (Marketing) at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), bringing with him a career spanning over three decades within the corporation.

A civil engineering graduate from IIT Roorkee, Srivastava was executive director (corporate strategy) at India's largest oil firm prior to this elevation, IOC said in a statement.

An executive MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Srivastava started with an initial four-year tenure in the LPG business before transitioning to various key positions within the sales function.

"He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience, specifically in downstream operations, marketing, and strategy. His leadership style is noted for being collaborative and result-oriented, underpinned by a consistent track record of success in driving business growth, increasing profitability, and enhancing customer satisfaction," he firm said in a statement.

He led major transformation projects, including the structured non-fuel convenience stores and the Dhruva -- retail transformation project -- along with several other technology and digitalisation initiatives.

"In his new role, he will steer the strategic direction of IOC's vast, nationwide marketing infrastructure, ensuring sustained market leadership and customer service," the statement said.

"His vision for the Marketing Division is focused on building a more agile, efficient, technologically advanced, and diversified ecosystem that remains deeply committed to customer-centricity while spearheading the nation's necessary transition toward sustainable and future-ready fuels."