Saurav Goyal to head Driver & Delivery Org for Swiggy

New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday announced that Saurav Goyal will be the new Senior Vice President and Head for its driver and delivery segment.

Saurav has been leading the company's Business Finance function since June 2020.

"In line with Swiggy's focus on developing internal talent and building a future-ready organisation, Saurav will now head the Driver and Delivery Org and spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering delivery partners who are one of the key pillars of Swiggy's ecosystem," the company, which owns e-commerce platform Instamart, said.

Taking to LinkedIn to reflect on the new role, he expressed enthusiasm and said, "...delivery partners are the backbone of Swiggy's reliability and reach."

Saurav also shared that he will be double-hatting as Head of Business Finance until a new leader joins to take on this role.