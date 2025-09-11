SaveIN partners with Trillionloans to scale healthcare & wellness lending

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Healthcare-fintech platform SaveIN on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with BharatPe-backed Trillionloans to expand affordable, on-demand credit across healthcare and employee wellness.

SaveIN looks to bridge India’s massive "out-of-pocket" care gap, especially when the insurance claims approval ratio and availability of cashless coverage are under significant scrutiny, a statement said.

"Healthcare and wellness in India remain largely out-of-pocket, leading to delayed or compromised care. SaveIN’s mission is to ensure that every day, as well as aspirational healthcare needs, can be met affordably and transparently,” Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO of SaveIN, said.

With Trillionloans getting added to the credit infrastructure, SaveIN is not only scaling the core no-cost EMI, healthcare financing business, but also extending access to on-demand credit through welUp for employees across India, Bhasin added.

Sandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Trillionloans said, "SaveIN has built strong traction in healthcare credit, establishing itself as a trusted partner for consumers seeking financial support in this sector.” Together with Trillionloans, SaveIN aims to grow 3X over the next year, a target enabled by deeper credit penetration across both consumer healthcare and corporate wellness ecosystems, the statement said. PTI MSS MR MR