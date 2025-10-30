SaveSage secures USD 1 mn funding

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) AI-powered platform SaveSage on Thursday said it has raised USD 1 million in a mix of equity and debt in its pre-seed funding round.

The funds will be utilised for strengthening SaveSage's AI engine, expanding product capabilities, and driving user growth.

Launched in October 2024, SaveSage has over 200,000 users and achieved an Annual Revenue Run Rate (ARR) of USD 1.1 million as of September 2025.

In a release, SaveSage said existing investor Bhavesh Gupta, along with new investors N R Narayanan, Lalit Wadhwa, DSP Family Office, Venture Catalysts, and Suvrat Sehgal, participated in the pre-seed funding round.

"Every year, over Rs 10,000 crore worth of credit card and loyalty points expire unused in India. Our goal is to make reward optimisation a daily habit by empowering users to extract the maximum value from every rupee they spend," Founder and CEO of SaveSag Ashish Lath said.

The platform currently manages more than one million credit cards and 4 lakh loyalty programme accounts, with over one lakh users also paying their credit card bills through SaveSage.