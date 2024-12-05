SAVPL inks pact with farmers' organisation to produce organic manure using crop residue

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd (SAVPL) on Thursday signed an agreement with farmer producer organisation NFMF for producing chemical-free manure using crop residue.

The agreement between SAVPL and Northern Farmers Mega FPO (NFMF) aims to boost sustainable agriculture with a focus on crop residue management through production of fermented organic manure (FOM), according to a statement.

Northern Farmers Mega FPO has 12,000-plus associated farmers covering over 25,000 acres of land in more than 250 villages in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Sampurn Agri Ventures MD Sanjeev Nagpal said, "The transformative partnership aims to address pressing challenges in north India, including air pollution being caused by stubble burning, deteriorating soil health, and declining agricultural productivity, while fostering climate resilience and economic empowerment in the farm sector." According to an estimate, Punjab alone produces 50 million tonnes of crop residue annually, 70 per cent of which is either burnt or wasted, significantly contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and soil degradation.

Ajay Malik, Director, NFMF, said, "This collaboration envisions utilizing the vast biomass resource produced sustainably. The farmers stand to gain as they will be paid for the paddy straw which will be used for manufacturing FOM. In the long term farmers through use of FOM can minimise the use of urea and DAP, thereby lowering their input costs. This model is also slated to improve the quality of agri-produce." According to experts, fermented organic manure contains Delftia sp which has the potential of nitrogen fixation, and has phytohormones that reduce the requirement of urea. Delftia sp is also capable of degrading multiple organic pollutants "The loss of 'soluble silica' in the soil due to stubble burning has given rise to silica deficiency in humans as they consume crops produced in silica deficient soil. This reduces their immune response towards viruses and pathogens. Agriculture based on the use of FOM produces silica-rich agri-produce which in turn makes humans healthier," said Neha Sharma, Principal Scientist, SAVPL.

Komal Jaiswal, an organic farming expert and founder of 'Greenaffair', said, "FOM can be used by not just farmers but even urban households in cities like Chandigarh. FOM is a better quality manure as compared to unprocessed manure as it is hygienic, sterlised and has compatible soil microbes to support plants." PTI VSD HVA