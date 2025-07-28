Savy Infra & Logistics stock jumps nearly 20 pc in debut trade on NSE SME

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Shares of Savy Infra and Logistics on Monday ended with a premium of nearly 20 per cent against the issue price of Rs 120 per share on the NSE's SME platform Emerge.

The shares were listed at Rs 136.50 per share on the NSE SME index, at a premium of 13.75 per cent. Later, it closed at Rs 143.30 apiece, a premium of 19.42 per cent on the bourse.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 298.19 crore on the NSE SME.

In volume terms, 32.29 lakh equity shares were traded on the exchange during the day.

The Rs 70-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Savy Infra and Logistics garnered a stellar response from the investors by subscribing 114.50 times on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The initial share sale had a price band at Rs 114-120 per share. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 58.32 lakh shares.

Gandhinagar-based EPC player Savy Infra & Logistics is engaged in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and logistics, with a focus on infrastructure projects.

The company also offers logistics services through an asset-light model by renting trucks and drivers.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 283.39 crore and profit after tax of Rs 23.88 crore in FY25. PTI HG TRB